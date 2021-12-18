In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 December 2021 2:15 pm / 0 comments

Expanding its range of Monolock motorcycle storage solutions, Givi Malaysia has launched the Givi B33NM and B45NM top boxes, priced at RM283 and RM445, respectively. The cases feature an angular design, the rectangular shape reminiscent of adventure-touring bikes that are currently in vogue and features a two-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

The naming convention of the Atlas boxes reflects the carrying capacity with the B33NM holding 33 liters and the B45NM a capacity of 45 liters. For the B33NM, this is sufficient to hold a single modular helmet while the B45NM carries two modular helmets with ease.

Designed for daily duties as motorcycle luggage, the Atlas top box comes with a reflective panel to increase visibility. The Givi Micro 3 locking system, previously seen in the Givi B32N top box, allows simple locking and unlocking with single button dismounting of the Atlas.

Made from from high-grade Polypropylene (PP), the construction of the Atlas provides high impact resistance, water proofing and protection against the rigours of daily riding. Atlas top boxes are designed to fit the Givi Monolock racking system, available for a wide range of fitments.

Alongside the launch of the Atlas, Givi also introduced several new rider accessories, available at Givipoint stores and Givi dealers nationwide. These are the Givi Prime range of personal luggage, including was it bags, backpack and cargo bags, the City Pack and Travel backpacks, the Rider Tech tool roll and rain suit in two colour choices – Black/Red and Black/Sea Blue.