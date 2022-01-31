In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 31 January 2022 10:48 am / 1 comment

The government says that response to its subsidy for the repair of a flood-damaged vehicle has been low, with only 4,227 applications for automotive aid with an estimated claim value of RM5.47 million having been received so far via the Bantuan Automotif Keluarga Malaysia portal, which was launched on January 18.

Deputy finance minister Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah said the figure was relatively low despite not taking into account applications that have been made manually, Bernama reports. He hoped that flood victims would submit their applications for assistance before the closing date on March 31. “Flood victims whose vehicles were damaged due to the floods should take advantage of this aid,” he said.

Announced at the end of December and detailed earlier this month, the RM1,000 voucher initiative is meant to assist Malaysians whose vehicles were damaged by the flood. Valid until March 31, the automotive discount voucher can be used to claim against the repair of a water-damaged private vehicle or towards the replacement of a vehicle deemed to be a total loss.

The discount voucher is applicable for use with all privately-owned cars, motorcycles, pick-up trucks and window vans, but must be redeemed via service centres of the 19 automotive companies participating in the scheme. A direct deduction will be made from the total cost of repairs or from the cost of replacing new vehicles through invoices issued by service centres and authorised distributors.

Separately, Mohd Shahar said Bank Negara would discuss with insurance and takaful companies the need to increase consumer awareness on insurance coverage for flood disaster. “This also involves planning for the industries involved to provide comprehensive coverage at a more affordable price,” he said.