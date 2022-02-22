In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 22 February 2022 6:01 pm / 2 comments

The Perodua Alza has been a long-running fixture within the second national carmaker’s product line-up, having received its second facelift four years ago, for a nameplate that first arrived in 2009.

Production for the Alza was to have concluded this month, however various delays to production due to flash floods, lockdowns and associated restrictions meant that the final curtain call or the B-segment MPV has been pushed to April this year.

Visual rendering whiz Theophilus Chin has previously shown his ideas of what the soon-to-arrive, next-generation Alza could look like – both based on the Daihatsu Xenia, with the second rendition wearing the face of the third-generation Myvi facelift. This time around, Theophilus has ventured slightly further afield for the source material to be applied on his latest Alza reprise.

While the Daihatsu/Toyota connection remains strong in this visual rendering – the frontal ‘X’ of the Myvi remains apparent – and the larger lower intake aperture has been taken from the Raize, itself a rebadged Rocky, other manufacturers have been tapped for a more varied look on the Alza rendition this time around.

The brand diversion, visually speaking, starts with the the lower garnish for the upper grille, which Theo has adapted from the FB-generation Honda Civic. In place of the Honda’s honeycomb layout within the upper grille, Theo has fitted the pin installation from the W213 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG Line grille.

As for the lower grille, the diagonal mesh of the Toyota Raize item in this latest Alza rendition has been replaced by the rectangular sections of the same grille from the Raize. At the same time, Theo has raised the license plate mount from the lower position on the Raize, and aligned to the centre of the front fascia.

The result is something a little different, isn’t it? Do you like this version, or one of Theo’s earlier Alza creations? Let us know in the comments.