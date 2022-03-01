In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 1 March 2022 4:50 pm / 0 comments

Payments for parking in Selangor will go fully digital from April 1, 2022 in all districts except Sabak Bernam and Hulu Selangor, Free Malaysia Today has reported.

The state of Selangor has started the gradual implementation of the digital payment system from January 1 this year in order to give local motorists time to adapt to the change, Selangor local government, public transport and new village development committee chairman Ng Sze Han was quoted by the news outlet as saying.

Digital payments can already be made for parking in Selangor through the Smart Selangor Parking mobile application, which is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play and the Huawei App Gallery. Meanwhile, the use of paper parking coupons and manual payment by coin-operated machines will end on March 31, Ng said.

For motorists who do not have smartphones or online banking access which are required to make payments through the app, they can make payments and purchase top-up credit for e-coupons from 100 shops appointed by the state, which will display signs which read “SSP” and “e-coupons sold here”, the committee chairman added.

“Unlike before, senior citizens need not walk back to their car and place the printed receipts as payment is recorded online for enforcement officers to check virtually,” Ng said. For those who have accumulated unused coupons, they can be converted into credit in the SSP mobile app from March 16 to April 30, he added.

In addition to the announcement of the digital payment rollout, Ng said that there will be special two-hour parking zones, or “Zon 2 Jam” that will be implemented in busy commercial areas this year.

“The rates for these zones will be the same. The main purpose is to have more frequent rotation of parking lots to ease the current problem experienced by motorists in busy commercial areas,” Ng said.

This has started with the Subang Jaya city council (MBSJ), which announced that it will impose a two-hour parking limit in its jurisdiction which includes Subang Jaya, USJ 9 and 10 (Taipan), SS19, Bandar Puteri Puchong and Bandar Sunway.

MBSJ will also be transitioning to fully digital payments for parking fees from the same date – April 1. Current apps including Smart Selangor Parking, Flexi Parking, Jom Parking as well as Boost and Touch n Go e-wallets will continue to be accepted in the area.