7 March 2022

Genesis will be launching a slew of fully electric models following the GV60 that made its debut last August, and will effectively phase out internal combustion-engined models, the last of which will be introduced in 2025, Autocar has reported.

The GV60 electric crossover is “a taste of things to come”, Genesis chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke, and is the first of what will be a line-up of eight fully electric models that the brand will debut by 2030.

Donckerwolke told Autocar that the new generation of fully electric Genesis models will be defined less by their external footprints, but rather more by their interiors. “Due to the platforms, the cars will have generally longer wheelbases and more space inside the vehicle, so you won’t be able to compare them one to one,” he said.

For instance, the cabin of the GV60 is larger than usual for an internal combustion-powered vehicle of the same exterior size, and flat-floored vehicle platforms of the future will “have a scale-up effect” on future Genesis models. The GV60 is built on the Hyundai E-GMP platform, which also underpins the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6.

The Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are also based on the E-GMP platform

The successor to the current GV80 will also have a more spacious interior as a result, though not necessarily requiring a larger external footprint, notes Autocar. This could employ a similar long-wheelbase variant of the E-GMP platform as used for the Concept EV9, which measures 4,930 mm long with a wheelbase of 3,100 mm, 2,055 mm wide and 1,790 mm tall.

What might represent the top end of this electric vehicle roll-out from Genesis? Donckerwolke remains tight-lipped on that matter, says Autocar, though the brand revealed the X Concept in March last year, showing a large coupé of classic, front-engined GT proportions.

Should this materialise, a production version of the X Concept will likely call upon the most potent versions of powertrains available on the E-GMP platform; at present, the top end of powertrain offerings in the Kia EV6 is an all-wheel-drive GT variant that outputs 577 hp and 740 Nm. For the Kia, this yields a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.5 seconds, a top speed of 260 km/h and a fully-charged range of 424 km.

GALLERY: Genesis GV60