In Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 19 March 2022 2:34 pm / 0 comments

Today marks the first day of this year’s paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE), held until tomorrow at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). There’s plenty to draw your eye at the show, not least the cars – and with the government’s import tax, excise duty and road tax exemptions for electric cars in full swing, there are several new models on display at the show.

In fact, almost all of the models officially on sale in Malaysia are here, with no less than six models from five exhibiting brands. Two of these come from Hyundai – the Kona Electric and the Ioniq 5, displayed in e-Lite and Plus form respectively.

The e-Lite is the cheapest variant of the electric B-segment crossover and the one with the headline-grabbing RM149,888 starting price. Even so, it’s well equipped, coming with LED headlights, automatic climate control, leather seats and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Power comes from a 136 PS/395 Nm front-mounted motor, with a 39.2 kWh battery providing a range of 305 km on a single charge.

By contrast, the Max is the top-of-the-line Ioniq 5, priced at RM259,888. For that you get the largest 20-inch alloys (matching the car’s futuristic, heavily-creased design), power-adjustable front seats with the cool one-touch reclining feature, a sliding centre console, a rear three-pin power socket and a solar roof panel.

But by far the biggest Max-exclusive feature is the 306 PS and 605 Nm of torque coming from the twin-motor setup, providing all-wheel drive and allowing the Ioniq 5 to get from zero to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds. A 72.6 kWh battery provides a range of 430 km.

Another recently-launched EV is the Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 AMG Line, Stuttgart’s first fully-electric model to be sold in Malaysia. Essentially the zero-emission version of the GLA, it is powered by a 190 PS/375 Nm front motor and gets a range of up to 429 km using a 66.5 kWh battery. It’s slightly more expensive than the Ioniq 5, but RM278,201 is still good value for a Three-pointed Star.

On the BMW side is the iX3, shown here in top-spec Impressive trim retailing at RM336,360. This is the one with Laserlight headlamps, 20-inch alloys, head-up display, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 360-degree camera system and the IconicSounds Electric developed in conjunction with renown composer Hans Zimmer. Mechanicals include a 286 PS/400 Nm rear motor and a 73.8 kWh battery, the latter providing a range of up to 461 km.

At the same booth, the MINI Cooper SE is being shown in the latest facelifted form, priced at RM178,241. This makes it by far the cheapest MINI on sale in Malaysia, even though its spec list is similar to that of the much pricier petrol-powered Cooper S. It’s powered by a 184 PS/270 Nm front motor, and with a 28.9 kWh battery, the SE has a range of 232 km on a single charge.

Last but not least is the newest EV on the scene. Launched earlier this week, the handsome XC40 Recharge P8 AWD – which will go on sale next month – is the first locally-assembled electric car in Malaysia, so expect it to be priced competitively. With 408 PS and 660 Nm of torque, it is also the most powerful car in the entire hall (not just compared to other EVs), while its 78 kWh battery delivers a respectable range of 418 km.

Interested? Then come over to PACE 2022, happening until tomorrow, March 20, at SCCC from 9am to 7pm. Not only will you be able to check out all the new metal but you will also enjoy special deals from each brand, our partners RHB Bank and myTukar and paultan.org. See you here!

GALLERY: 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric e-Lite