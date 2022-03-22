In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 22 March 2022 12:03 pm / 0 comments

Touch ‘n Go eWallet is collaborating with Singapore-based Dotlines, a consumer and business technology solutions provider for extending the reach of cashless transactions to the migrant community in Malaysia.

One of the several mobile applications developed by Dotlines is the Sohoj app, which has been fully developed in Dotlines’ second development centre in Malaysia, according to the firm.

Sohoj was launched in 2016, and the app enables members of the migrant community to stay connected, transfer credit top-ups, purchase goods and services for themselves as well as for family members in their home country, and to conduct secure transactions via the wide spread of retail partners.

A retail and agent network comprised of 12,000 touchpoints has been built over the past five years, and the collaboration between Touch ‘n Go eWallet and Dotlines helps to bring the migrant community into formal financial inclusion through assisted account activation, near-to-home top-up, and more.

“We will introduce more and more curated services to our migrant friends in the coming months. At the same time, we have also ensured that our network of retail and reload merchants for Touch ‘n Go eWallet includes those that serve the migrant segment, said TNG Digital chief commercial officer Danny Chua.

The surge in demand for cashless and contactless payments have been driven by pandemic conditions in recent years, and with the growing number of merchants moving towards cashless modes of payment, the merchant migrants’ acquirer programme is a priority for Touch ‘n Go eWallet and Dotlines, the company said. There are also more SME merchants, particularly those serving the migrant segment, coming forth to sign up as merchants on Touch ‘n Go eWallet, it added.

Sohoj has helped “millions of blue-collar” individuals from Bangladesh, Nepal and Indonesia enjoy a better digital life and continue to be connected to their home countries, said Dotlines chief commercial officer and head of SEA Tareq Udden.