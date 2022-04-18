Anyone here with fond memories of the Peugeot 207 Sedan? If that’s you, then this one might tickle your fancy. Say hello to Theophilus Chin’s latest creation, the Peugeot 208 Sedan.
Needless to say, this car – finished in the 208‘s new Elixir Red pearlescent paint – doesn’t officially exist. But if it did, the B-segment sedan would rival the likes of the Toyota Vios, Honda City, Mazda 2 Sedan and the Proton Persona.
To start off, Theo used the rear half of the Fiat Cronos, tweaked the window line and door shutlines, and made sure to retain the hatch’s original sculpted rear fenders. He also adjusted the rear windscreen rake and shoulder lines, whilst keeping the full-width gloss black panel on the tailgate.
The LED combination taillights have a nice sharper profile here compared to the curvy ones on the hatch, and the rear bumper is based largely on the Cronos. It sits on the same dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, complete with screw-in aero shrouds.
To quickly recap, the 208 is powered by a 1.2 litre PureTech three-cylinder mill that makes between 75 PS to 130 PS, depending on the variant. A five- or six-speed manual is available, though range-topping models get an eight-speed auto as an option. A six-speed auto can also be specified in other markets.
Fancy the full electric e-208 instead? That model is powered by a single electric motor making 136 PS and 260 Nm of torque, good enough for a century dash time of 8.1 seconds. A 50 kWh battery sits under the floor (no compromises to cabin and boot space), providing a healthy range of up to 340 km. It can take a maximum of 11 kW AC charging, or 100 kW DC fast charging.
Comments
If it weren’t so squat, ugly, or unreliable and difficult to find spareparts. Maybe it might be good. Right now it is tow truck best fren.
Don’t buy European junk!. It is a Cold country car and It is not meant for hot climate like Malaysia. It would breakdown due to hear and the parts get deterioration faster. Stick with locally made Cars or else it is a money pit. Unless you be the mechanic for life for that car.
My friend told me that all Peugeot cars fuel supply will be cut off instantly even during driving if the battery is dead…can Peugeot owners clarify it?
i don’t think so. Unless the alternator also spoilt. PSA car has it own behavior. Most of the malaysian get used to japanese car. So, they feel abnormal on certain peugeot car designs. But there are the reason behind for all the design. Need to understand and get use to it.
No offend, I just don’t understand why French design this way…can u imaging the fuel supply is cut off on highway? My friend car was towed 4 times because of the dead battery, btw this is wrong logic in designing car systems
One of the most unreliable brands on the planet “rivaling” two of the most venerated cars on the planet?
Are you kidding?
Nice rendition though. Looks very balanced and beautiful. Reliability, durability and after sales though is something Bermas and Peugeot Malaysia have to really amp up to convince the potential buyers, unlike Naza who has brought it down the drain. But I see Peugeot have better prospects here now
This is fugly.. Anytime take a city or vios which is better looking and reliable
City not reliable. Still poor quality and usual common problems like steering rack