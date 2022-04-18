In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Matthew H Tong / 18 April 2022 11:34 am / 9 comments

Anyone here with fond memories of the Peugeot 207 Sedan? If that’s you, then this one might tickle your fancy. Say hello to Theophilus Chin’s latest creation, the Peugeot 208 Sedan.

Needless to say, this car – finished in the 208‘s new Elixir Red pearlescent paint – doesn’t officially exist. But if it did, the B-segment sedan would rival the likes of the Toyota Vios, Honda City, Mazda 2 Sedan and the Proton Persona.

To start off, Theo used the rear half of the Fiat Cronos, tweaked the window line and door shutlines, and made sure to retain the hatch’s original sculpted rear fenders. He also adjusted the rear windscreen rake and shoulder lines, whilst keeping the full-width gloss black panel on the tailgate.

The LED combination taillights have a nice sharper profile here compared to the curvy ones on the hatch, and the rear bumper is based largely on the Cronos. It sits on the same dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, complete with screw-in aero shrouds.

To quickly recap, the 208 is powered by a 1.2 litre PureTech three-cylinder mill that makes between 75 PS to 130 PS, depending on the variant. A five- or six-speed manual is available, though range-topping models get an eight-speed auto as an option. A six-speed auto can also be specified in other markets.

Fancy the full electric e-208 instead? That model is powered by a single electric motor making 136 PS and 260 Nm of torque, good enough for a century dash time of 8.1 seconds. A 50 kWh battery sits under the floor (no compromises to cabin and boot space), providing a healthy range of up to 340 km. It can take a maximum of 11 kW AC charging, or 100 kW DC fast charging.