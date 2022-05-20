In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 May 2022 8:05 am / 0 comments

Celebrating five decades of the Munich auto maker’s fabled motorsports division and brand is the 2022 BMW Motorrad M1000RR 50 Years M anniversary edition. Based on the M1000RR (M RR) which is priced at RM249,000 in Malaysia, the M1000RR 50 Years M is decked out in São Paulo Yellow paintwork and a special 50 Years BMW M emblem.

Coming as standard equipment is the M Competition Package for the M RR, which includes the extensive M milled parts package and the exclusive M carbon package. In addition, the M RR 50 Years M also gets a lighter swingarm in silver anodised aluminium, the unlock code for the M GPS lap trigger as well as the M Endurance chain, pillion package and pillion seat cover.

Taking the inline four-cylinder mill from the base S1000RR, the M RR claims to get 212 hp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. Use of two-ring forged pistons from Mahle, a 13.5 compression ratio, titanium valves and lighter Panel titanium connecting rods gives the M RR’s engine a 15,100 rpm redline.

As befits an ‘M’ badged motorcycle, lightness pervades the M RR 50 Years M with the use of a lightweight M battery, M carbon-fibre wheels and titanium exhaust that is 3.6 kg lighter than the stock unit on the S1000RR. A nod to current motorcycle racing design trends comes in the form of carbon-fibre winglets attached to the sides of the fairing, providing downforce to minimise wheelies and aid traction.

BMW Motorrad has not released any details on pricing for the M1000RR 50 Years M nor if it will be a limited edition but it can be assumed production numbers will be low and it will command a premium over the “base model” M1000RR. The purchase window for a M1000RR 50 Years M is between June and November of 2022.