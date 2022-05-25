In Local News / By Paul Tan / 25 May 2022 12:45 pm / 0 comments

The SMART tunnel management has just announced through its Twitter account that has completely closed to traffic in preparation to channel floodwater away from the city.

This means it has entered mode 4, which ensures maximum floodwater diversion capacity by using the road tunnels to store water, which gives it an extra 0.25 km³ of capacity out of a total 3 km³ of capacity.

The weather forecast looks a little worrying today – a quick check on the Weather app on our iOS devices show continuous rain reported the whole day.

If you are in Kuala Lumpur today, you might want to take precautionary measures. There have been reports of water levels rising very quickly near the Masjid Jamek area.

If your car is currently parked in an underground parking lot or somewhere that usually floods, it might be a good idea to move it.

If you have plans to go to KL but haven’t made your way there yet, it could be a good idea to postpone your plans instead – better safe than sorry!

UPDATE: The SMART tunnel has now reopened to road traffic.