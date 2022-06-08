In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Polestar / By Mick Chan / 8 June 2022 2:10 pm / 2 comments

The Polestar 3 has been shown in a single image of an undisiguised example ahead of its debut that is scheduled for October, and Polestar has also revealed that the upcoming SUV will launch with a dual-motor powertrain with a targeted range of more than 600 km on the WLTP cycle.

Features in the Polestar 3 “in time” will include autonomous highway piloting, courtesy of lidar sensors by Luminar and centralised computing by Nvidia, according to the company.

The EV brand offshoot from Volvo has already used a dual-motor powertrain in the Polestar 2, in which it produces 408 hp and 660 Nm from both motors combined. For comparison to the upcoming electric SUV, the Polestar 2 packs a 78 kWh battery which offers up to 500 km of range on the WLTP cycle.

After the Polestar 3, the manufacturer has two more models already in the pipeline

Like the Polestar 2, the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV will be underpinned by the second-generation Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2) to enable the use of both single- and dual-motor powertrain configurations. In addition to the upcoming Polestar 3, subsequent models will be the 4, tipped to debut next year, and the 5 that will follow suit in 2024.

The Polestar 3 will be manufactured in Ridgeville, South Carolina, thus making the SUV the brand’s first to be made in the US, in addition to its production site in China.

In addition to the sole image released of the Polestar 3, the Swedish EV manufacturer also offered a brief glimpse of the vehicle on its Instagram story; we’ve managed to acquire a few snapshots of the SUV from different angles.