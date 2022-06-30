In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 June 2022 4:36 pm / 0 comments

Only a day left before Honda Indonesia introduces a new model and to heat up interest, another short video has been released in its social media page. This we get to see a little more of the upcoming model, namely a shot of the LCD dashboard and a side view of the front cowl.

While the name of this new Honda Indonesia model has yet to be disclosed, the tagline on the video says, “Explore New Everyday”, and “First 160 cc Exploration Motor in Indonesia”. From this we can surmise this might be the 2022 Honda ADV 160.

Going by the previous teaser video that showed a glimpse of the Honda eSP+ logo on the engine, this video now shows us the smart key switch, LCD instrument panel and the front cowl. For the LCD instrument panel, notably missing is the shroud surround used on the current model ADV 150, while the warning lights are now merged into the panel instead of being housed separately.

Even more interesting is the “HTSC” logo coming up onscreen during startup. This stands for Honda Selectable Torque Control, the Japanese motorcycle maker’s acronym for traction control. It is not known if the traction control on this model is selectable, i.e. switched on. and off, which is required for riding off-road.

Other details of this model were not disclosed but we can assume that aside from the changes to the body panels, the engine will most likely be the same unit used in the Vario 160 and the Blade 160 scooters in Indonesia. For the Vario 160, the single-cylinder. liquid-cooled mill fed by EFI is claimed to produce 15.4 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.