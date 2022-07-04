In Bikes, Local Bike News, QJMotor / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 July 2022 9:03 am / 0 comments

Brakes for the 2022 QJMotor SRK600 and the QJMotor SRT800 and 800X will see a specification change for the Malaysia market as stocks enter dealer showrooms this month. All SRK600 and SRT800 motorcycles sold in Malaysia will come with QJMotor OEM brand front brake callipers instead of the Brembo callipers seen on the display units at the official launches.

In a press statement, MForce, distributors for QJMotor in Malaysia, apologised for any inconvenience. The statement further states the change in brake calliper specification “does not affect the performance or quality of the motorcycles” in compliance with strict European standards as well as Road Transport Department (JPJ) standards applicable to Malaysia.

The SRK600 naked sportsbike made its Malaysian debut in May this year priced at RM35,888, replacing the previous generation TnT600 four-cylinder marketed under the Benelli brand name. For the SRT800 and SRT 800X, this pair of adventure-touring motorcycles are priced at RM39,888 and RM42,888, respectively and represent QJMotors entry into the large displacement motorcycle market.

GALLERY: 2022 QJMotor SRK600