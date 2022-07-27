In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 27 July 2022 12:32 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai is developing an entry-level fully electric car for Europe, however it will take some time before it is ready for production, Hyundai Motor Europe marketing chief Andreas-Christoph Hofmann told Automotive News Europe.

The future entry-level EV from Hyundai will be priced in the region of 20,000 euros (RM90,441) for a model that could succeed the i10, and this will be similar to pricing for future small EVs from the Volkswagen Group.

These from the German manufacturer group will be built on a version of the MEB electric car platform dubbed MEB Entry, and this will underpin models from Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra, such as the Volkswagen ID. Life.

Hyundai Kona Electric in Malaysia

City cars are more difficult to sell profitably due to their low pricing as well as the technical challenges faced in electrification for small vehicles, Hoffman told Automotive News. Overall, Hyundai plans to launch a further 11 more EVs in Europe by 2030, he added.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 was launched earlier this month, and the first customer units will arrive in Europe by the end of this year; sales of the Ioniq 6 in most EU markets will commence in early 2023, Hoffman said. This is part of Hyundai’s EV plan for which it will invest 19.4 trillion won (RM65.8 billion) for electrification purposes until 2030.

It aims to sell 1.87 million fully electric vehicles by that time and launch 17 models across its Hyundai and Genesis brands, Hyundai Motor CEO Jaehoon Chang said during the manufacturer’s Investor Day forum earlier this year, according to a separate report by Automotive News Europe.