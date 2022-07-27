In Local News / By Paul Tan / 27 July 2022 6:13 pm / 0 comments

A post has been going around on Facebook claiming that users need to be aware of which side of the new Enhanced Touch ‘n Go card they tap on TnG readers.

According to the post, if you tap the back of the card on the reader, it takes money from the in-card balance, and if you tap the front of the card on the reader, it takes money from your eWallet.

This is simply not true, as the NXP Mifare technology that the TnG card uses does not have the ability to identify the ‘side’ that is being used.

When your card comes into proximity with a TnG card reader, communication is via radio waves, specifically 13.56 MHz. There is nothing built into the system that allows the TnG card reader to identify which side of the card is facing it.

Allowing the TnG system to charge the transaction to your eWallet balance instead of the card’s stored value balance is a system called TnG PayDirect. It is available at some tolls and parking lots, but not all TnG readers support PayDirect.

This might explain why sometimes transactions take from your eWallet balance and sometimes from your card’s balance. In addition, if you are making a PayDirect transaction with insufficient eWallet balance, the fare be deducted from the card’s balance.

Since PayDirect eWallet transactions are ‘online’ in a way, there could be situations where the PayDirect system might be down for a particular reader, which could explain why transactions that should by right reduce the eWallet balance end up taking from the card balance instead. But that’s nothing to do with the side of the card you use.

So yes, you don’t have to be mindful of which side of the Enhanced TnG card you use to tap the TnG reader. Any side will do.





