4 August 2022

2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2

Despite challenges faced in supply chain management faced by automotive manufacturers worldwide, Italian motorcycle maker Ducati has managed to post a record first half profit and revenue in 2022. The Borgo Panigale firm recorded 542 million euros (RM2.45 billion) in revenue for the first half of this year, an increase of 5.4% over the 512 million euros (RM2.31 billion) revenue recorded in 2021.

Operating profit for Ducati has gone from 59 million euros (RM267 million) to 68 million euros (RM307 million) in the first six months of 2022, a 14.8% increase. This translates to 33,265 motorcycles delivered to customers worldwide, a drop of minus 3.6% compared to the same period in 2021 which saw 34,515 bikes off the showroom floor.

Ducati’s home market of Italy remains its biggest, with 6,028 motorcycles delivered, followed by North America with 5,239 units. Europe shows strongly on Ducati’s order books, with Germany selling 3,745 motorcycles and France with 2,647. In the Far East, China is a significant market for Ducati, with 2,411 motorcycles delivered, a 12% increase.

2022 Ducati Desert X

Worldwide, the Multistrada V4 is Ducati’s best selling model as of July 2022, with 6,139 units delivered. This is followed by the Monster, with 4,776 motorcycles delivered, and the Scrambler Ducati 800 family with 3,999 motorcycles reaching customer hands.

For Malaysia, Ducati has posted 50% better sales performance over the same period last year. As for profitability, a similar 50% increase was recorded. Going forward, Ducati Malaysia is working closely with the Ducati Corse team for an exciting MotoGP experience for all Malaysian Ducati fans, said Dennis Michael, head of company.