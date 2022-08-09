In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 August 2022 10:28 am / 0 comments

Held over the previous weekend, the first ever 2022 BMW Motorrad GS Challenge in Malaysia saw 49 riders challenge their off-road bike handling skills. Of the participants, four of the best won an all-expenses paid “Follow The Trails” trip to Albania for the 2022 BMW Motorrad GS Trophy competition.

The quartet are Niranjan Visuvalingam, Rosmadi Saad, Muhairi Muhammad and sole female qualifier Elis Suriani Johari. The Follow The Trails tour will take participants across the same route of the GS Trophy but without the pressure of competition.

Riders in the GS Challenge were tested on a 68 km loop of off-road riding on their personal BMW Motorrad GS on the first day. A team of international GS marshals led by 2016 GS Trophy alumni Faizal Sukree graded riders on their bike handling and navigation skills.

Of the first days’ group, 10 riders were short-listed to face a points challenge on day two where riding skills were put to the test on a close course comprising of 13 challenge stages. The challenges emphasised low speed bike handling in off road conditions, as well as braking and cornering on uneven terrain.

Speaking to Miguel Llabres-Pohl, Head of BMW Motorrad Southeast Asia, during the second day’s challenge, it was pointed out even though the Follow The Trails Tour is not directly part of the GS Trophy competition, fitness and good-road riding skills are mandatory. “They will follow the same route as the GS Trophy competitors, seven days of riding, all off-road. It is not easy,” Llabres-Pohl said.