In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Pan Eu Jin / 10 August 2022 5:58 pm / 0 comments

The fourth-generation Toyota Vios has just made its debut in Thailand, where it is known as the Yaris Ativ. As you’d expect, a rendering of the Toyota Vios in GR kit has come about from the venerable Theophilus Chin.

Starting at the front, the grille bearing the Toyota badge has been made more slanted, complementing a new bumper design that replaces the horizontal slats with a honeycomb grille insert. The more aggressive GR-Corolla-inspired front bumper is integrated with front fog lamps.

Over to the side, the badges on the front fenders have been replaced with air vents as seen on the GR Corolla. Also taken from the GR Corolla are the extended rear wheel arches, giving the ‘GR Vios’ a more muscular appearance, aided by side skirts with a ‘GR-Four’ inscription. Completing the side profile are 18-inch BBS wheels from the GR Yaris.

The GR Corolla’s influence is also apparent in the rear section of this GR Vios render, specifically with the rear bumper. It’s incorporated with three exhaust tips, with two round ones on each side and a rectangular one in the centre.

The bumper trim on both corners of the new Vios have also been replaced with reflectors. Topping off the ‘conversion’ is a GR badge and a black boot lid spoiler.

In case you missed it, the new Toyota Vios launched in Thailand is built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform. The platform is also the basis for models like the Perodua Ativa, Perodua Alza and Toyota Veloz. Powering the new Vios is a 3NR-VE 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine with 94 PS and 110 NM, paired with a Super CVT-i gearbox. Its fuel consumption is rated at an impressive 23.3 km/L.