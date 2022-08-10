In Aveta, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 August 2022 3:50 pm / 0 comments

During a lunch media meet and greet session, Aveta Malaysia revealed a new 250 cc sportsbike – based on the Taro GP250R – will be entering the local market soon. Details were kept to a minimum but the assembled media were told it would be made in China for the local market and priced below RM20,000.

Plans are also in progress to bring in two 250 cc two-wheelers, an 250 adventure scooter and another 250 sportsbike model, as well as a 150 cc scooter. However, expected Malaysian launch dates for these three new models was not disclosed, with Aveta general manager Hon See Leong saying it will probably be next year.

Specifications for the incoming 250 cc sportsbike was not available but from the internet, the equivalent to the Aveta 250 sportsbike is a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder displacing 249.2 cc. Power figures are claimed to be 26 hp at 9,000 rpm with 21 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Aveta Malaysia, under Aveta Global Marketing, has previously introduced a range of budget market kapchais including the Aveta VS110, Aveta V13R and Aveta SVR180 supercub, amongst others. Aveta currently has more than 100 dealers nationwide including East Malaysia while a special channel supports spare parts and after sales service for Aveta customers.