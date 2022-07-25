In Aveta, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mick Chan / 25 July 2022 11:30 pm / 0 comments

Aveta Malaysia has launched the SVR180, which it calls “the ultimate supermoped” for the Malaysian market, going on sale at RM9,998 excluding insurance and road tax.

Powered by a liquid-cooled, dual-overhead cam single-cylinder engine displacing 175 cc and mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with chain final drive, the powertrain for the SVR180 produces 16.8 hp at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of torque at the same crank speed.

For comparison with the Yamaha Y15ZR, the SVR180 yields 1.4 hp and 1.7 Nm more than the comparable model from the Japanese model which displaces 149.7 cc.

Key features on the Aveta SVR180 include LED daytime running lights, digital instrument panel, front and rear disc brakes without ABS, radiator guard and a USB charging outlet.

Rolling stock on the SVR180 is a set of 17-inch wheels shod in tyres measuring 90/80 in front and 120/70 at the rear; front suspension is by telescopic fork while the rear gets a monoshock arrangement, and fuel capacity is 6.6 litres.

Four colours are available on the Aveta SVR180, which are red, blue, cyan and black. Warranty coverage for the SVR180 purchased from authorised outlets is two years or 20,000 km.