In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / 10 August 2022 10:13 am / 1 comment

Nissan Thailand has released a limited edition Almera Sportech-X variant, of which 300 units will be made available. The Sportech-X builds on the regular series range topper – the already sportier VL Sportech with a factory bodykit designed by Autech – adding extra equipment for a 20,000 baht (RM2,520) premium.

That’s a small price to pay when you look at the add-ons. On the outside, the Sportech-X wears 16-inch alloys in a distinct two-tone design (more spokes, an inch up from the rest), chrome exhaust tips with Nissan etching, a Sportech-X sticker on the B-pillars (all pillars and roof are in black) and Sportech-X emblems on the boot and bottom of the rear doors.

Inside, the extra kit includes red ambient lighting, black leather seats with Sportech-X logo and red stitching, floor mats and scuff plates with the same logo, and a welcome light that is the Sportech-X logo in red. There are also sports pedals and a Sportech-X emblem at the base of the gear lever.

The Sportech-X is priced at 695,000 baht (RM87,620), which as mentioned is 20,000 baht (RM2,520) costlier than the VL Sportech. Thai Almera prices went up by 6,000 baht (RM756) for each variant earlier this month due to rising costs.

The Almera is powered by a 1.0 litre three-cylinder turbo engine, something that sets it apart from the Thai eco-car competition, which typically uses 1.2L NA engines, including the all-new Yaris Ativ (Vios for us). The HRA0 puts out 100 PS and 152 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm, and is paired to Nissan’s Xtronic CVT.

It’s the same powertrain combo for us in Malaysia, which means that the Almera is the only B-segment sedan here with a downsized turbo engine. The default in our market is a 1.5L NA, so if you want turbo power for below RM100k, it’s either the Almera or the Perodua Ativa.

