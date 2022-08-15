In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 August 2022 2:46 pm / 0 comments

Developed specifically for the African continent, the 2022 Roam Air electric motorcycle (e-bike) is a budget conscious mobility multiplier. The Roam Air is intended for Africa’s challenging terrain and tailored for commercial usage such as carrying passengers or cargo.

The Roam Air is simple in design, meant to be easy to maintain with sophisticated electronics and engineering kept to an absolute minimum. Coming with two removable 3.24 kWh battery packs, the Roam Air uses domestic current for charging.

Charging time takes four hours using a 600W AC charger with 180 km estimated range using two battery packs. With an electric motor producing 185 Nm of torque, top speed of the Roam Air is governed to 90 kmh with acceleration from zero to 90 kmh taking five seconds.

Four riding modes are provided – Eco, Standard, Power and Sports – while a reverse function eases movement of the Roam Air at standstill. Other riding conveniences include a storage compartment in the “tank”, a USB charging port and monochrome LCD display screen while braking uses mechanical drums front and rear.

Weight for the Roam Air is claimed to be 135 kg with a single battery pack while payload is rated at 220 kg. The listed price for the Roam Air is 1,500 US dollars (RM6,681) and reservations are being taken online.