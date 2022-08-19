In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 August 2022 11:35 am / 0 comments

State investment firm Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor (KPS) is sponsoring motorcycle licences for Selangor school students under its 2022 #RideHomeSafe programme. Focusing on the B40 community in the state, KPS this year sponsored 80 candidates for their license while in 2021, 60 students were eligible.

The programme aims to reduce the number of unlicensed student riders in the community. “”The road accidents statistics are very worrying, and the continuing national road safety issue should be taken seriously by all parties. The large number of motorcyclists and youths involved in road fatalities every year is very alarming,” said Suzilawati Khairuddin, KPS’ Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Finance and Corporate Services.

Suzilawati added most unlicensed riders come from the lower income group and the cost of obtaining a motorcycle licence is beyond their means. The programme, launched at the People’s Housing Program (PPR) Lembah Subang 2 was part of a Road Safety Mini Carnival held in cooperation with police and JPJ.