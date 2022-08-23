In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 August 2022 3:57 pm / 1 comment

A joint project between Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) and AFY Mobility Industries (AMI) will the the launching of a Malaysian motorcycle brand. Scheduled to take place in the third quarter of 2023, the project is currently dubbed “Project AM-2”, reports Harian Metro.

Executive director of AMI Group, Ahmad Faez Yahaya said, for the first year, Project AM-2 will focus on the small displacement motorcycle market. This will include both kapchais and scooters.

The products from Project AM-2 will use locally developed engines produced by Malaysian companies. “This is a motorcycle developed from the concept stage to the finished product by a Malaysian company that is 100% Bumiputera owned,” said Faez.

AM-2 has set a first year sales target of 30,000 units, or 5% of the local motorcycle industry volume of 600,000 units. “We started this project in 2020 at the beginning of the MCO and we are now at the end stage. Our product is undergoing endurance testing and in the process of obtaining various approvals,” Faez said.