A new open-face, or ‘Jet’, style helmet in the Malaysian market, the Givi M35.0 Scudo, was launched in Genting Highlands. The M35.0 Scudo is expected to have its general market release in September 2022 and with provisional pricing of RM360 for plain colours and RM410 for graphics, subject to final confirmation.

The M35.0 Scudo is the first helmet sold in Malaysia to comply with the latest European ECE22.06 helmet safety standard. This new standard is more stringent and calls for two helmet shell sizes (instead of the usual one size fits all with internal padding to suit) featuring improved padding design for more protection.

Additionally, improvements have been made to the M35.0 Scudo in the areas of penetration, high and low-speed linear impacts and oblique impacts resulting from the new standard. The helmet is designed for the Asian head shape and size, with available sizes including Small, Medium, Large, XL and 2XL.

An internal sun visor is fitted to the M35.0 Scudo and fastening is done with a Micrometric Quick Release Buckle. To suit Malaysian riding conditions, two air vents are provided and the helmet lining is removable for cleaning while weight for the ‘M’ size M35.0 Scudo is stated as 1.37 kg.

There are eight colour options for the M35.0 Scudo, two solid colours and six graphics options – Solid Ice White, Solid Grey, Graphic Draco Black Red, Graphic Draco Yellow Blue, Graphic Kraken Neon Yellow, Graphic Torch Black Blue, Graphic Ventura Grey Yellow and Graphic Ventura White Blue.