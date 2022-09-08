In Local News / By Danny Tan / 8 September 2022 12:43 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Are you one of the 10,000 runners looking forward to this Sunday’s Garmin Run Asia 2022 Series – Malaysia Marathon? They opened registrations awhile back and I even forgot that I signed up, until notifications for race pack collection came in. Long queues at the REPC, which hints at the size of this event.

The Garmin run is on September 11, which is this Sunday. It’s in Putrajaya, and as a result, many roads in the administrative capital will be closed to traffic – some full, some partial. Check out the maps and also the descriptions of the closures below, which are important info for residents.

Click to enlarge

Road closures will begin at 3.20 am on Sunday, just before the 42 km full marathon’s flag off time of 3.30 am (half marathon flag off 4.15 am, 10 km at 7am), and the event goes on till noon. The carnival area will be in front of the Palace of Justice, and parking is available near JPN and the McDonald’s drive-through.

Take note of the road closures and if you’re running, may you PB. For non-residents thinking of going to Putrajaya this Sunday to exercise or sightsee, you might want to do it on another weekend.