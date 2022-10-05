In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 October 2022 5:32 pm / 0 comments

During a press conference at the 2022 Intermot show in Germany, Kawasaki unveiled its EV Concept electric motorcycle (e-bike). Referring to a commitment by Kawasaki president Hiroshi Ito to present three electric vehicles by 2022, Masaya Tsurono, managing director of Kawasaki Motors Europe, said the EV Concept would form the basis of a future Kawasaki e-bike.

Tsurono also said both electric and bio-fuel options are being considered by Kawasaki. This research also includes using hydrogen as a possible carbon neutral choice.

Kawasaki is also involved in partnerships in the vehicle world, not confining itself to two-wheelers, was well as other relevant emerging technologies. Tsurono added Kawasaki will continue to strengthen its brand, serving customer needs in carbon neutrality.