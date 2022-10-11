On Saturday (October 8, 2022), a pile-up involving multiple cars resulted in a traffic jam on the North-South Expressway (NSE). The accident, which reportedly took place on KM38.4 southbound from Sedenak to Kulai in Johor, occurred around 2pm in the afternoon.
Based on videos shared on social media, it appears eight cars were involved in the pile-up. The cause of the accident was not firmly established but it is likely that tailgating may have led to the chain reaction of cars crashing.
This incident serves as a good reminder to always maintain a safe distance when driving, especially on highways when cars are moving at higher speeds. Being too close to the car ahead of you reduces the amount of time available for you react in the event the car ahead emergency brakes for whatever reason.
Remember, stopping distance is not just about the performance your car’s brakes. There’s also the matter of thinking distance, which is the distance a car travels during the time it takes for the driver to perceive, recognise and react to emergency situations. This, together with the braking distance – the distance needed to bring a car to a stop – is what makes up the total stopping distance.
At higher speeds, a driver has less time to react to a hazard on the road ahead of them. Should you be tailgating, and the car ahead suddenly brakes hard, you won’t have much time to notice and react to the danger, which can cause an accident. By giving yourself more space to the car ahead, or by slowing down, it gives you more time to prevent a potential crash.
Stay safe on the roads and remember, always maintain sufficient distance from the car ahead. The higher your speed, the longer the following distance should be.
Comments
they act as pro driver tailgate like a pro… serve them right
Kadang lepas lunch ngantuk tu sebab reaction time lembap sikit.
All the more reason to keep your distance la adik.
Semua salah Honda Accord yang 1st
Depan dah stopped temporary..
Yang Belakang tu Proton Preve, apasal tiong Camry dekat Sangat..?
Follow “2seconds safe distance” Undang,
2 Seconds Safe Distance Guide:
30km/h – 17m
60km/h – 33m
90km/h = 50m
Habislah NCB, Insurance yang <RM25,000 tu..?
Bankrupt bayar baiki semua?
Undang2 insurans dah tukar lama….
Semua claim insurans sendiri, cuma NCD tak di tolak jika tak salah.
insurance type still sama lagi,
3rd party – protect and allow 3rd party claim, sendiri tak claim.
Comprehensive – protect 3rd party and sendiri claim.
Ini mesti ada mangkuk yang berhenti tetiba nih… bodoh betul
Number plates jb,negri sembilan,malaka,Penang ,Perak, pls xtra carefull ,they never ever give signal to turn left or right and brake un necessary on hiways while looking left and right ,
Aiyo, u knw, now KL also lile that , because….all JB, P, N, A, semua datang KL pas tu tukar kete ambik plate V. Pas tu drive mcm gila pretending to be KL ppl. Whenever I see assho like that doa surely dari kampung punya.
All cars’ plate now not representing where the cars or car drivers from.
Only nowadays too many stupid drivers on the road.
Believe me, even not all drivers know how open the car boot..
“This incident serves as a good reminder not (to) always maintain a safe distance when driving, especially on highways when cars are moving at higher speeds.”
Better siam to the left if noticed crazy people following closely behind. When something happens infront, even your car be able to brake, the behind car still banged u if follows too near. Malaysia got many inexperienced drivers who dun know the consequences of driving fast until they kena 1 day.
It’s not just the brakes and thinking time, but also tire and road condition to consider. With some people not signaling when changing lane or braking unnecessarily, it makes it dangerous to tailgate.
Driving school teach or not?
For those who always travel, most of the time in such long pile up.
Usually it’s because of heavy vehicles suddenly change lane without proper pre warning signal to those driving on the fast lane.
The same scenario are also the main cause of heavy traffic congestion on the highway.
These heavy vehicles wants to overtake the slower vehicle in front of them, so they would immediately change lane whenever and however small opportunity they have.
Then they hog the highway fast lane taking their own sweet time to overtake leaving a trail of vehicle slowed down behind them even long after they have overtook.
Should ban all heavy vehicles from the highway.
Most of them are so slow that they barely meet the minimum speed limit.
Funny because normally other small cars also same speed as the heavy vehicles but want to stay in the middle lane.
You talk like a wannabe pro driver.
This. Happens many times to me or saw it. SOME lorry drivers just change lane to overtake even though there is a very fast car approaching. These a****** should be hang by the d***.
Proof positive of how idiotic Malaysians drivers can be. Especially the ones yg Ada duit skit, pakai kreta mahal2, tapi otak monyet. Safety feature belambak tapi satu pun tak pakai. Basic 2 second rule pun tak reti nak observe. Lagi banyak duit, lagi bodoh.
“Don’t drive faster than you can stop!”, said my advanced driving instructor many years ago. Which I still hold to this day. The advice is suitably subjective, because the variables are so wide when we are on the road. Hence, the space between vehicles should be determined by the speed and ability to slow down quickly or to stop, regardless of conditions. And when the vehicle behind is tailgating, I simply add more distance to the vehicle in front so that there is enough space to brake gradually to avoid being rear-ended by the foolish driver behind.
The other (major) problem on our highways is lane-hogging, which frustrates other drivers to the extent of making them impatient and reckless. The lane-hogging laws should be aggressively implemented to ease the traffic flow. In the UK the authorities are very strict with enforcing this law, to the extent that there was even a case of a car caught on traffic camera being fined to the maximum penalty, for driving in the middle lane on an empty highway. OTOH, our highways are clogged with lane hoggers. Observe the traffic flow on the PLUS NSE-when you approach or pass the 5-lane Seremban interchange, the slow traffic are mostly on the right and sometimes the 2 left lanes are almost empty. WTF!
Drive safely :)
Thats why I always use OpenPilot to keep safe distance from vehicle ahead. But my ass is still unprotected if the vehicle at my back like to be too close!
some drivers have this taboo of allowing too much space between their car and the car in front no matter what speed they are travelling at. they will tailgate you as close as possible and if you leave a gap more than 3 car spaces they will overtake you and squeeze into that gap.
i can never understand it.
U see, takda kereta mewah German. Kenapa? Because kete german tak cukup laju, kete kecil lagi laju, laju ke neraka…kekekek
Why u so hate rich people ? U jealous because u can’t afford any one of the car in the video is it ? Can you see how big the impact of the proton preve? Definitely he did not brake at all if not he wont go underneath the Camry.
Salty people driving Kancil and jealous others.
Our highways now beyond capacity in weekends. Car sales sky rocketed, huge taxes collected by gov, but no new highway. Current NS highways built 30 years ago, when GDP / income was way lower. Despite so much increase in income no new NS highway built. We should have at least 1 if not 2 coastal and central highways from JB to North. Where the money collected goes to ? Same story with hospitals, all over 30 years now. No new district GHs, all congested.
Hahahahaha, serve them right!
Some people think they are so good when they drive new car, better car or even car with autonomous driving. Sometimes people will only learn from their own mistakes.
Alaaah!! Johor x heran la bkn sekali Dua nmpk mcm ni.. ada yg smpi 4 berlapis yg bsar².. jln p danga bay tu bnyk.. semua main cucuk² asal nak cepat je… Skg mcm ni la JD Dia..