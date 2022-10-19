In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 19 October 2022 10:19 am / 4 comments

Hyundai has released the first image of the all-new Grandeur, which is its flagship sedan that is also known as the Azera in markets outside South Korea. The seventh-generation Grandeur arrives six years after the sixth-generation model made its debut back in October 2016.

Inspired the original Grandeur (based on the Mitsubishi Debonair) launched in 1986, the latest iteration of the sedan features an upright front end that bears what the carmaker calls a ‘Seamless Horizon Lamp’.

Designed to accentuate the car’s wide stance, the setup consists of a full-width light bar that is set above the brand’s signature parametric jewel grille that integrates the LED headlamps. If this face seems familiar, you probably have the Staria MPV in mind.

Down the sides, there’s a single character line that traces its way just beneath the beltline, linking the light bar to the to just above the rear taillights. Lightly flared wheel arches are also showcased, and the doors sport a distinctive crease that is highlighted by black trim that runs along the base of the vehicle.

Elsewhere, you’ll find retractable door handles that clean up the side surfacing, while a throwback design cue is the prominent quarter glass near the C-pillars that is present on the first Grandeur. Unlike that car, the latest one wears significantly larger wheels that measure 20 inches.

The visor-like look at the front is replicated at the rear, with an ultra-thin light strip being the car’s taillights. The taillight strip terminates at the shutlines between the rear fender and bumper, which continue upwards to the boot lid that has a subtle spoiler lip.

Inside the wraparound cockpit, the single-spoke steering wheel is another reference to the first-generation Grandeur, but everything else is inherently modern, with no shortage of screens on show. On the dashboard, there’s a digital instrument cluster set beside a touchscreen infotainment system, while just below the centre air vents and quick access buttons/dials is another touchscreen for climate controls.

Being a flagship sedan, the Grandeur gets plenty of premium materials inside its cabin, including real wood, aluminium, naturally dyed Nappa leather and even anti-bacterial leather applied to various touchpoints. There’s also a comprehensive ambient lighting system, distinctive headrests for the front seats and a dedicated control panel integrated into the rear armrest for things like powered sunshades.

According to Korean Car Blog, the Grandeur is expected be offered with four engines, including a hybrid 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol, a 2.5 litre NA four-cylinder GDi and two 3.5 litre V6 options (petrol or liquefied petroleum gas). Even before the unveiling, the carmaker has reportedly received 60,000 preorders in its home market for the flagship sedan.