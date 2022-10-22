In Bikes, Local Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 October 2022 11:47 am / 0 comments

Visiting the BS Battery booth in the Sepang circuit mall at the 2022 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, paultan.org had the chance to ask Fabio Quartararo of Monster Yamaha Racing for his thoughts ahead of race weekend. After losing his work championship lead to Pecco Bagnaia of Ducati Corse at Philip Island, Quartararo was optimistic about his chances of clawing back his lead and finishing on top of the championship table.

“Yeah, the Yamaha, it has not been good all year, we are struggling for the speed,” said the Frenchman who hails from Nice, France. “Losing the lead to Pecco is not easy for me, as you can imagine, but we try this weekend,” he added.

Bagnaia now leads Quartararo by 14 points, 233 to 219, with this weekend’s race in Sepang and the Grand Prix in Valencia, Spain, left to run. Traditionally the MotoGP World Championship crown has come down to the Sepang GP but this year might be a little different.