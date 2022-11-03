In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 November 2022 7:04 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has announced the temporary closure of several routes along the Damansara–Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) and SPRINT Highway to facilitate the Anak Sarawak LLM Dash Penchala Link Tunnel Night Run set to take place this Saturday on November 5, 2022.

For the DASH Expressway, nine ramps (13D, 13E, 13F, 13G, 9F, 9G, 10A, 11A and 12A) will be closed for the event, and road users will be diverted to the Persiaran Surian intersection just after the RRIM (Kwasa Damansara) toll plaza.

Meanwhile, nine locations along the SPRINT Highway will be temporarily closed, including at Damansara Perdana (Penchala Link ramp), Mutiara Damansara (Penchala Link), northbound LDP KM4.4 (IKEA) and southbound LDP KM3.5 (Empire Damansara) – the full list of closures is included in this post.

According to LLM, these routes will be closed starting 9am on November 6 (Saturday) until 5am on November 6 (Sunday), although the assigned routes on the SPRINT Highway will reopen to traffic earlier at 1.01am on November 6. Road users are encouraged to seek alternative routes to their destinations during the closure period.