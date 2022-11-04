In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 4 November 2022 2:19 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) takes place this weekend from 9am to 7pm on November 5 and 6 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), so come on over to take advantage of the exciting deals that are offered for a wide range of vehicles from various brands. At ACE, which is co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car, be it new or pre-owned.

Purchasing a car is a big commitment and ensuring you are supported after collecting the keys is important for peace of mind ownership. All new Mercedes-Benz cars come standard with a four-year, unlimited-mileage manufacturer’s warranty, but did you know you can continue to be covered even after that ends?

Cycle & Carriage, which is representing Mercedes-Benz at ACE, is offering its Extended Limited Warranty Programme that ensures the health of your vehicle is maintained even after its initial four-year journey. Available for several Mercedes-Benz models*, new* or pre-owned* – the flexible programme allows you to choose between two plans, including Standard Coverage and Wider Coverage. Each plan is available with either a one- or two-year term – both with unlimited mileage – and prices start from RM888.

With the Extended Limited Warranty Programme, rest assured that your car’s critical components like the engine, transmission, front and rear axles, air-conditioning system and others are covered during your ownership. Claim approvals are fast and the coverage amount goes up to RM120,000 per year depending on the contract.

Should you need to submit a claim, all faulty parts replaced under the plan come with a 24-month Mercedes-Benz Parts warranty for repairs or future replacements at no cost. Besides providing peace of mind, a vehicle with a warranty also commands a higher resale value, which is another benefit of the Extended Limited Warranty Programme.

In addition to the Extended Limited Warranty Programme, Cycle & Carriage also offers Paint & Dent Protector coverage to maintain the pristine condition of your Mercedes-Benz. The plan covers accidental damages caused by everyday driving, with certified technicians carrying out repairs to restore your vehicle to its utmost best. Term plans start from only RM1,388 and range from one to four years, with four claims* allowed per year.

If you’re looking to ensure your Mercedes-Benz is well and truly covered, both the Extended Limited Warranty Programme as well as the Paint & Dent Protector ensure you can continue to enjoy your prized possession without worry.

Mercedes-Benz is one of a few premium car brands that will be at ACE, with others being BMW and MINI that will be represented by Wheelcorp Premium as well as Volvo that is represented by Ingress Swede Automobile. Other brands in attendance include Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru.

On top of the deals offered by individual brands at ACE, the first 200 customers to book a new car at the event will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation. That’s not all, as the first 100 customers to book a new car at ACE will also receive a RM50 Petron fuel voucher.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

Confirmed new bookings will also entitle you to enter a lucky draw where you can stand to win attractive prizes. These include ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each as well as a grand prize of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000.

To ensure the safety of all attendees, you are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises and use hand sanitisers that are strategically placed at locations at the event. It’s better to be safe than sorry, despite the country currently in the endemic phase that has resulted in the easing of rules and regulations. Once again, ACE takes place at SCCC from November 5-6 from 9am to 7pm and we hope to see you there!

*Terms and conditions apply.