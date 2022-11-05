In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 5 November 2022 3:11 pm / Comments are Disabled

Mercedes-Benz is one of a few premium brands present at the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), which is currently ongoing at the Setia City Convention Centre from 9am to 7pm from November 5 to 6. Co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, ACE is the place to be to test drive and purchase your ideal new or pre-owned car, with enticing deals on a wide range of vehicles from various brands.

The renowned brand with the three-pointed star is represented by Cycle & Carriage at ACE, with several models for you to experience up close. These include the A35 4Matic Sedan as well as the GLA35 4Matic, both aimed at those who have performance on their minds.

The AMG duo is joined by variants of Mercedes-Benz’s core models, namely the C-Class and E-Class, while those looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle but require it to offer the luxurious feel only a Mercedes-Benz can offer can look forward to the EQB and EQC. A selection of certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models are available too, and you can go for test drives to better familiarise yourself with what could possibly be your new ride.

Should you decide to step into the world of Mercedes-Benz ownership, Cycle & Carriage offers both its Extended Limited Warranty and Paint & Dent Protector programmes to ensure your purchase is well looked after in the years after you collect the keys.

Of course, there are more benefits when you book a new car at ACE, as the first 200 customers to book a new car at the event will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

That’s not all, as the first 100 customers to book a new car at ACE will also receive a RM50 Petron fuel voucher. Confirmed new bookings will also entitle you to enter a lucky draw where you can stand to win attractive prizes. These include ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each as well as a grand prize of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000.

Additionally, myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

If you’re interested but unable to make it to Setia Alam, you will still be able to take advantage of the deals on offer for your car purchases this weekend. ACE 2022 is also online at acemalaysia.my, allowing you to enjoy the same deals as those at SCCC.

Mercedes-Benz joins other several other premium brands at ACE, namely Volvo (represented by Ingress Swede Automobile) as well as BMW and MINI (both represented by Wheelcorp Premium). They are joined by Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Toyota, Proton, Perodua, Subaru.

Make your way to SCCC from 9am to 7pm from November 5-6 to check out new cars and enjoy the deals offered at ACE. For your safety and everyone else’s, you are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises and use hand sanitisers that are strategically placed at locations at the event.