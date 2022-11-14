In Local News / By Danny Tan / 14 November 2022 12:02 pm / 0 comments

Puspakom has announced that all its branches in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan will be closed on November 18, which is this Friday. This follows the declaration of public holidays in the three states in conjunction with Malaysia’s 15th general elections (GE15), which will be on Saturday, November 19.

The vehicle inspection company is calling out to affected customers to reschedule their appointments online at MyPuspakom before November 18. If a customer does not reschedule, he/she will receive an automatic refund and a booking will have to be made again. By the way, Puspakom will be open on November 26, a Saturday.

