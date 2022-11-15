In Local News / By Mick Chan / 15 November 2022 5:40 pm / 0 comments

PLUS Malaysia has issued a travel time advisory ahead of the coming 15th general elections (GE15) which will take place this Saturday, November 19, 2022.

The travel time advisory for travellers outbound from the Klang Valley from tomorrow (Wednesday), November 16 until Friday, November 18 heading towards Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak (North) and Johor are advised to enter the highway before 10am, while those travelling towards other states outside the Klang Valley are advised to begin their journey after 1pm.

Meanwhile for the return journey on November 20 and 21 (Sunday and Monday), travellers are advised to begin their return trip before 10am.

As announced yesterday, there will be no toll charges on highways from 12:01am on November 18 until 11:59pm on November 19 for travellers in private vehicles (Class 1).

PLUS Malaysia notes that while the travel time advisory is provided in order for highway users to plan their journeys, the highway operator will prioritise any emergency road works on the main sections of the highway in order to ensure the safe passage of the highway’s users.

On the precautions front, the director-general of health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced yesterday that voters who are Covid-19 positive are not allowed to use public transport, and must use their own personal vehicles to get to their respective polling centres. On a general note, all voters are also encouraged to adhere to safe social distancing and use hand sanitisers provided at polling stations or use their own.

One more to remember before setting off for polling day – be sure to bring your MyKad for personal identification. As always, stay alert, and stay safe.