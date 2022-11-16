In BMW, Cars, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 16 November 2022 12:04 pm / 1 comment

As a result of its collaboration with BMW, Real Madrid’s first-team football players and its women’s first-team as well as its basketball players are now driving fully electric vehicles from the Bavarian automaker. Even the team’s coaches have received EVs after a commitment by the Spanish club to have a fully electric fleet.

The team’s players have been given either the iX fully-electric SUV or the i4, while the new i7 will be used as an official car next year after its market launch. The BMW i4 examples presented to Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Karim Benzema and manager Carlo Ancelotti are of the M50 variant, while players such as Luka Modric, Daniel Carvajal, Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos received the iX.

The handover of the BMW iX and i4 models is only a taste of what’s to come, as Real Madrid players will eventually be able to choose from BMW’s full fleet of electric vehicles, including the BMW iX3, iX1 and i7.

The BMW i4 M50 is priced from RM415,210 in Malaysia and unlike the rear-wheel drive eDrive40e, the M50 gets a dual motor setup for all-wheel drive capabilities. The electric motors, which are powered by a 83.9 kWh battery, produce 544 PS and 795 Nm, allowing the i4 M50 to get from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

The BMW iX, which is also available in Malaysia starting from RM361,430, is driven by two electric motors that are juiced by a 76.6 kWh lithium-ion battery. The system produces 326 PS and 630 Nm, with an electric range of 425 km based on the WLTP cycle.

The BMW i7 made its global debut in April this year and was subsequently previewed in Malaysia recently. Available as an xDrive60e variant for now, it features a 101.7 kWh battery and two electric motors, one each for the front and rear axle, which produce 544 PS and 745 Nm of torque.

Local pricing for the i7 – which has an electric range of up to 625 km, based on the WLTP cycle – has yet to be announced, but as an indicator, its UK price tag of around £110,000 translates to around RM589k. With further add-ons, we can expect to see the i7 priced between RM600,000 to RM700,000 in Malaysia.