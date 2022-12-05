In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 5 December 2022 3:54 pm / 1 comment

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said last week that he cancelled an order for a “Mercedes S600” made by the previous administration and would use any vehicle available, including a Toyota Camry with the registration plate WRN 222.

However, while on his way to the National Palace to submit the list of new cabinet members to the Agong on Friday, PM10 rode in a stretched Proton Perdana bearing VED 4008, which is another official vehicle available to him.

This isn’t the first time a Malaysian prime minister has used an elongated Perdana as their official car. Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was also seen using the same Perdana limousine, which is based on the facelifted version of the D-segment sedan (itself based on the eighth-generation Honda Accord) released in 2016 that was heavily remodelled.

Previous Proton Perdana Limousine

Before that, PM6 had the pre-facelift Perdana limousine – commonly known as the “Accordana Limo” – that was presented to him in December 2013. That earlier model with the plate number W11N retains the same front and rear ends of the Accord, with only the logo swapped out for Proton’s tiger.

Another version of the “Accordana Limo” was also made for PM4 and PM7 Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, although his was in a different specification that had more luxurious interior. If you’re curious, we previously prepared a post covering the evolution of the Perdana, including the government cars.

All long wheelbase models from Proton like the Limousine, Executive and Chancellor are produced by Automotive Conversion Engineering (ACE), a subsidiary of Edaran Otomobil Nasional (EON) now under Proton Edar.