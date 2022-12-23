In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 December 2022 9:35 am / 6 comments

After constructing a prototype and conducting early phase testing, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety (MIROS) is ready to perform real world testing of its Motorcycle Collision Avoidance System (MCAS). Jointly developed with highway concessionaire PLUS, public are invited to participate in the MCAS test via this form.

In the interests of research, MIROS has determined certain criteria for participation which requires answering a series of questions such as background, riding habits, views on road safety and others. Going by the questionnaire, MIROS is selecting riders who use a motorcycle for transport on highways on a regular basis for commuting and work in and around the Klang Valley, Kedah and Penang.

A MIROS statement in early 2021 detailed the use of MCAS, saying the system is capable of detecting the vehicles in front and warning riders to avoid collisions even at high speed. While collision avoidance technology is not new – combined with adaptive cruise control and distance keeping, coming standard on the Ducati Multistrada V4, BMW R1250 RT and Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+, MIROS says its system is low cost and easily installed on current motorcycle models.