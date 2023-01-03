In Cars, Hyundai / By Paul Tan / 3 January 2023 10:03 am / 0 comments

Apparently people in the UK pronounce Hyundai as “High un Dye”, and Hyundai wants to fix this. So it created this ad spot featuring the extremely popular Hyundai ioniq 5 electric car to teach people the right way to pronounce it.

The ad features numerous fake places that are named like the wrong way of pronouncing Hyundai in the UK – High n Dye hair salon, Highland Eye optical shop, Hawaiian Tie, and High End Pie bakery.

So how do you pronounce Hyundai? The correct way is revealed at the 20 second mark – it’s Hyun-day with the dai pronounced like day, and the Hyun more like the ‘un’-like pronuncation in spoon rather than sun.