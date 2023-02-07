In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 7 February 2023 4:39 pm / 1 comment

First revealed in September 2020 and then officially launched the following month, the Proton X50 has been a strong seller for the national automaker, with more than 70,000 units sold so far. Of course, while consumer interest remains strong for it, the company is expected to give the B-segment SUV a refresh to keep it competitive.

Based on a usual product cycle interval, that should come at the end of this year or the beginning of next year, but indications are that an update may come about sooner. This was hinted at in a video uploaded earlier today on the Proton Cars FB page.

In the video, the chief executive of the Proton X50 development program, Mohd Haizam Ghazali, shared information about the SUV’s success and revealed that an update is on the cards.

“The process of improving and adding to the model line at Proton will always and will continue to be done. We are aware of the competition we face today but we are also confident in the Proton X50’s ability to attract the attention of customers. Yes, there is indeed a plan to further improve the capabilities of the Proton X50, but wait for the announcement,” he added.

We expect that the improvements Haizam is referring to will not be a complete facelift, but rather a mild update along the lines of that carried out on the 2022 Saga MC2 and 2023 Exora versions. A 2023 X50 will probably retain the existing look of the SUV, with slight cosmetic revisions carried out on the exterior and interior as well as the addition of some new features the only running changes.

There’s also the possibility it will use the 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbo engine that is produced locally at its new engine plant in Tanjong Malim.