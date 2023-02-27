In Geely, International News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 27 February 2023 12:24 pm / 0 comments

Production units of its new-generation BHE15 Plus hybrid powertrain from Geely have rolled off the production line, boasting of a thermal efficiency rate of 44.26%, Car News China reported.

According to the manufacturer, the new hybrid powertrain will be specified for hybrid models by Lynk & Co as well as those from other brands under the Geely umbrella. The BHE15 Plus has also been revealed to power one of the company’s latest models, the Galaxy L7, in which the engine was introduced as the NordThor 8848.

Paired with the NordThor three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), the powertrain will propel the Galaxy L7 from 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and to a top speed of 200 km/h, said Geely at the model’s debut. This powertrain has also been tested in the SUV to attain a fuel consumption rate of 5.23 l/100 km on the WLTC test protocol, and a fuel range of up to 1,370 km.

The naming convention for the new, 1.5 litre BHE15 Plus hybrid powertrain appears to be a development of that of the BHE15, which was launched as part of the Leishen Hi-X modular hybrid powertrain platform in November 2021. This is a dedicated hybrid 1.5 litre supercharged, direct-injection hybrid engine that was rolled out to replace the Geely 1.5 TD powerplant.

For comparison, the existing BHE15 1.5 litre supercharged, direct-injection hybrid engine produces 178 hp and 290 Nm of torque, and this engine currently powers the Geely Emgrand L, Icon and Lynk & Co 06 Remix, among others, according to Car News China.

The 44.26% thermal efficiency figure as achieved by the BHE15 Plus improves upon the 43.32% as achieved by the BHE15 as announced by Geely in 2021. This engine employed the Miller combustion cycle along with low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation to attain its thermal efficiency figure, while offering the highest power and torque outputs within its class, the company said at the time.

Technologies employed by the BHE15 Plus engine include the deep Miller combustion cycle, along with an enhanced tumble ratio inlet, high compression ratio, height-to-diameter ratio, as well as a 350 bar, high-pressure fuel injection system.

The recently-announced Galaxy L7 came as part of Geely’s unveiling of the Galaxy high-end electrified model range, during which the Galaxy Light EV concept was also shown. The Galaxy L7 SUV will commence customer deliveries in the second quarter of this year; this is part of a seven-model rollout from the Galaxy range due in the next two years, of which four will be long-range hybrids such as the L7 and the L6 sedan.