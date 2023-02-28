In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 28 February 2023 4:16 pm / 2 comments

Just days after images of the new Honda City facelift leaked online, a YouTube video recently published by Kamal Yadav has revealed the updated B-segment sedan in full. According to media outlets in India, the City facelift is due to be introduced in the country on March 2, 2023, but with this video, we’re getting a much earlier look.

As we’ve seen in the earlier leak, the facelift brings about some modest styling changes. At the front, the grille now sports a honeycomb mesh insert and is accompanied by a much slimmer chrome bar. The front bumper has also been tweaked to have black trim visually linking the fog lamps to the lower intake.

At the rear apron, there’s now a black diffuser-like element and the cowls for the reflectors have been slightly reprofiled to match. A lip spoiler has also been added to boot, and the India-spec City gets a new wheel design.

Inside, the steering wheel controls now include a volume dial but the general design of the wheel remains largely familiar. Returning features, at least for the India-spec City, include a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless engine start, automatic air-conditioning and an electric sunroof are all on show here. New features mentioned are ventilated front seats and a wireless phone charger.

In India, the pre-facelift City was offered with petrol and diesel engines, but the latter will likely be dropped with the introduction of the facelifted model. This is due to the upcoming Real Driving Emissions (RDE) that goes live on April 1, 2023 to replace the BS6 standard.

Expect the 1.5 litre i-VTEC petrol unit with DOHC to be carried over with 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT. India also gets the City with an e:HEV hybrid powertrain rated at 126 PS and 253 Nm, but this is only offered with the top-spec ZX trim level – a new entry-level option is said to be added with the mid-cycle update.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda City 1.5V (Malaysia market)

