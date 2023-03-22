In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 22 March 2023 12:40 pm / 0 comments

The fourth-generation Toyota Vios made its official Malaysian debut two days ago, but the all-new DNGA-based B-segment sedan has been roaming Thai roads since August last year, wearing the usual Yaris Ativ badge.

Here in the Land of Smiles, the Yaris Ativ is a Thai eco car with a 1.2 litre engine making 94 PS and 110 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. The 3NR-VE four-pot NA engine – which is E20 biofuel compliant, as it has to be in Thailand – is mated to a CVT gearbox and has a claimed 23.3 km/l fuel consumption.

Other than what’s under the hood, and the top Thai spec’s full red interior, it’s the same car as our Vios. The AC100 is striking enough in the metal, with a very bold grille and a sloping roofline, but if you want to stand out further, Toyota’s official accessories brand (think Honda’s Modulo) has a proposal, and here is it.

In Thailand, Yaris Ativ buyers can opt for a Modellista bodykit which consists of front bumper skirts, rear bumper skirts, side skirts, a bootlid spoiler, 17-inch alloys with 205/50 tyres (Dunlop Enasave) and a Modellista badge on the boot. Modellista front lips typically have the logo in the centre, as you might have noticed on JDM recond Alphards and Vellfires. The set can be had at 48,500 baht (RM6,301) on top of any of the four variants, and in any colour.

Sounds like good value as the package comes with wheels and tyres, and since this is a factory-approved option, there’s a warranty of three years or 100,000 km. Speaking of wheels, 17-inch is the same size as our top 1.5G spec and an inch larger than the base 1.5E’s 16-inch items. In any case, the Modellista two-tone rollers are in a unique blade-design, which differs greatly from our 1.5G’s fan-design.

What do you think of the new Vios as it is, and when fully decked out in the Modellista bodykit and wheels? If you like it, we’re pretty sure this is coming soon to Malaysia to cater to new Vios owners, if not already on the way. Read our launch report and first drive impressions of the new Vios.

GALLERY: Toyota Vios with Modellista accessories