24 March 2023

Audi will be revising its naming strategy for its vehicle models to more clearly reflect the distinction between battery-electric models and internal combustion-powered models, Motor Authority has reported.

The revised format will see even-numbered model designations used for the brand’s EVs, while the odd-numbered model designations will be used for its internal combustion-powered models, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann said during the brand’s 2022 financial results presentation.

For instance, the A4, A6 and A8 will the names for future EV models, while the A3, A5 and A7 nameplates will be used for combustion-powered models.

In fact, the transition towards using this naming convention has already begun, said Duesmann, with the debut of the Q8 e-tron name on the facelift of the model formerly known as the Audi e-tron.

The next model to make the change will be when the current, B9-generation Audi A4 is succeeded by the B10, during which it has been rumoured to be named the A5, which, at present is a fastback-bodied model close to the size of the A4.

At the same time as the unveiling of the model renaming plan, Duesmann confirmed plans for a battery-electric model that is to be positioned below the Q4 e-tron, which made its debut in April 2021.