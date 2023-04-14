In Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 14 April 2023 9:44 am / 0 comments

Fresh from winning the 2023 World Performance Car of the Year award, the Kia EV6 has now been immortalised in Lego form. This 1:1 scale model is labelled ‘Brick To The Future’ and is currently on display during the Milan Design Week before it is moved to be an exhibit at the Kia Energy House in Rome.

Commissioned by Kia Italy, this EV6 is made up of 350,000 Lego bricks and was pieced together over 800 hours by BrickVision, a company located in Reggio Emilia. BrickVision was founded by Riccardo Zangelmi, Italy’s first and only Lego Certified Professional, and he spent four months working on the project.

This included ensuring all the intricate details of the all-electric crossover are captured in brick form as well as developing a functioning lighting system to ensure the EV6’s distinctive light signature is true to life.

First debuting in 2021, the EV6 is built on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and is offered in Malaysia in a sole GT-Line AWD variant priced at RM300,668 on-the-road without insurance. For the month, you get a 77.4-kWh lithium-ion battery that is good for a range of 506 km (following the WLTP standard) as well as a pair of electric motors for 325 PS (321 hp or 239 kW) and 605 Nm of torque.