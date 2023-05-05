In Cars, Hyundai, Koreans / By Paul Tan / 5 May 2023 2:54 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai has released another teaser for its upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which will be its N division’s first electric car. The Ioniq 5 N in these teaser photos don’t show anything we haven’t seen previously when Hyundai released pix of it undergoing winter testing in the snow.

What’s new is in the accompanying teaser video below, where we get to hear the Ioniq 5 N in action. You get to hear how the faux engine sound is like as well as the Virtual Grin Shift (VGS) in action. Previously these features were previewed in another video, but that video featured a different car – the N22e. What do you think of the futuristic engine and shifting sound?

Later in the video, we also get to see a birds eye view of the Ioniq 5 N drifting on the race track, as well as a scene of the brake calipers that have the N logo on them.

Some Australian media that have had the opportunity to test the prototype Ioniq 5 N also report a larger battery size of around 80 kWh, a bit more power than the 585 PS, 740 Nm Kia EV6 GT, electronically variable dampers, e-LSD, variable torque control, and a drift mode.

VIDEO: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teaser



GALLERY: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teaser