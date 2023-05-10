In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 10 May 2023 5:00 pm / 0 comments

Wednesday comes around once again, and so the time has come for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the ministry of finance announcing the retail price of fuels in the country for the coming week of May 11 to 17, 2023.

As before there is no change in the price of RON 97 petrol, which therefore remains at its current price of RM3.35 per litre, the same as it was last week and in fact, since the end of 2022.

Pricing of RON 95 petrol similarly remains the same at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Diesel fuels also stay at their current prices of RM2.15 per litre for the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends, with the Euro 5 B7 blend 20 sen higher at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, May 17, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 19th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 226th in total since it was introduced at the beginning of 2019.