12 May 2023 10:49 am

The 2024 Lexus GX has been teased with these two images, showing off the new GX’s Range Rover-like clamshell style sculpted hood with lots of sharp angles on the overall front end design.

No further details were released by Lexus, but we expect the new GX to switch to the same TNGA-F platform that underpins the new Lexus LX and Toyota Landcruiser.

The GX will most likely have a twin in the form of the Toyota Landcruiser Prado, but judging from what we see here, its looks might differ from the Prado in a much bigger way than before.

There are plenty of the latest generation Toyota Landcruiser Prado in the grey market, but both the Prado and the Lexus GX isn’t sold here officially.

Perhaps with the new GX’s promising good looks, Lexus Malaysia might be interested in putting it on Malaysian showroom floors?