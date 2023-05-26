2024 Lexus TX to debut on June 8 – interior of new three-row SUV teased; replaces discontinued RX L?

In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 26 May 2023 11:45 am / 3 comments

In addition to the third-generation GX, Lexus will also unveil another SUV on June 8 called the TX. A new model to the line-up, the TX will come with three rows of seats and is said to replace the discontinued RX L that was a little lacking in terms of rearmost space.

Details are limited, but the TX is reported to be based on the Toyota Grand Highlander built on the GA-K version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). A teaser image released earlier this month provided us with our first glimpse of the TX’s exterior, which does share some cues with the Grand Highlander, although there are some notable differences between them.

In its latest form, the Grand Highlander measures 5,116 mm long, 1,989 mm wide, 1,781 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,946 mm. By comparison, the RX L that is based on the previous, fourth-generation RX has a wheelbase of 2,790 mm, while being 5,000 mm long, 1,895 mm wide and 1,700 mm tall.

If the TX’s dimensions are similar to the Grand Highlander, it should offer a lot more room than the RX L. Lexus won’t be offering a long-wheelbase version of the new, fifth-generation RX, so that’s where the TX comes in.

New teaser images that accompanied the company’s latest announcement show the TX’s interior, which will feature six seats arranged in a 2-2-2 layout, with the middle row sporting two individual chairs and a centre console.

We also get to see parts of the front row, which will get an armrest and a bevy of buttons to control various vehicle functions on the centre console. A shot of the TX’s door panel reveals the presence of Lexus’ e-Latch electronic door release system, a Mark Levinson sound system and what appears to be a rotary climate control knob near the central infotainment touchscreen.

Trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) show the TX will be offered in at least three variants, namely the TX 350, TX 500h and TX 550h+, suggesting naturally-aspirated/turbocharged, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.