2024 Lexus GX teased again – US debut set for June 8

In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 26 May 2023

Lexus has confirmed the world debut of the third-generation GX will take place in Austin, Texas on June 8. To go along with the announcement, the Japanese carmaker also threw in a new teaser of its upcoming “genuine off-road SUV” that joins the previous two images we got earlier this month.

The new preview gives us a good look at the GX’s rear end a side profile, which bears some resemblance to the very boxy 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser. However, there are some differences such as the smaller taillights that are connected by an illuminated light bar, while the side mirrors have a more squarish design.

The GX also sports more pronounced wheel arches, and its window line rises midway around the rear doors. As for the front, the SUV will come with a large chamshell bonnet that has raised corners to make it easier for drivers to spot the corners of the car when off-roading. This is accompanied by triple-element headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lights.

Once again, Lexus isn’t providing further details for now, but the all-new GX is expected to use the GA-F version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) that also underpins the latest LX and Land Cruiser. The GX should have a sister model in the form of the Land Cruiser Prado, which is due for a redesign having been stuck in its fourth generation since 2009 – it has been continuously updated for years.

In the carmaker’s line-up, the GX sits between the RX and LX, but we never officially got the off-road-oriented SUV here in Malaysia. The same goes for the Land Cruiser Prado, although there are plenty to be found in the grey market.